Sunday night was a busy one for local first responders as severe thunderstorms dumped more than three inches of rain on Junction City and Geary County and a structure fire took place at 407 W. Seventh St.
At 10:18 p.m. Sunday night, the Junction City Fire Department would respond to a fire in a residence located at 407 W. Seventh St., where they found a single story wood frame construction house ablaze with flames coming out of the window on the southeast corner of the home.
The home’s occupants had escaped the fire and were all located outside the structure unharmed.
JCFD firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, with one crew working the outside of the structure and others entering to combat the flames from within.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants, which they are doing at this time.
Property damage caused by the fire is estimated at $30,000. At this time, the fire is still under Investigation.
Also Sunday night, at around 10:21 p.m., the JCFD responded to a request from Geary County Emergency Management to serve as water rescue standby for flooding on Humbolt Creek Road.
According to Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson, initial staging was at Fire Station 2 on Lacey Drive. The team would later be requested to move up and stage at Exit 303 off of I-70.
Despite the high waters, no rescues were necessary during the flooding.
Early Monday morning, at around 1 a.m., the team would demobilize and return to the station.
