Almost 20 different agencies and organizations set up a booth in the Junction City Municipal Building on Saturday morning for the first annual Volunteer Match Day.
The event, which was organized by Pastor Doug Brown of First Baptist Church and United Way of Junction City director Nichole Mahder, was conceived with the expressed purpose of finding new volunteers for local organizations and helping those who want to volunteer in their community find a perfect fit to do so.
“It just kind of came together,” Brown said. “I was at a meeting and there were a lot of people asking for volunteers and I thought there’s got to be some way to facilitate volunteers and people needing volunteers and bring them together.”
After coming up with the idea of modeling it like a job fair, Brown reached out to Mahder to help plan and organize it as well as pull in help from the city and different sponsorships from multiple local businesses to help with things like providing a free lunch to those who came out as well as those representing the different agencies.
“I get phone calls on a pretty regular basis from people looking for volunteer opportunities,” Mahder said. “And when they would call, I wouldn’t have something right in front of me that would tell me who needed help. Then we would go to meetings where we’d hear from different agencies who needed volunteers. So we’re just looking for a way to bring them all together.”
The participating organizations included CASA of the 8th Judicial District in Kansas, Geary County Community Hospital Auxiliary, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, Accord Hospice, First United Methodist Church, the Boy Scouts, the American Red Cross, the Girl Scouts, Geary County Senior Center, Geary County Food Pantry, Pilot Club, Breaking Bread of Junction City, Inc., Open Door, First Baptist Church, Flyers, United Way, Food to Go and the USO.
Mahder was very pleased with the variety of different service opportunities that were available and felt that the people coming in looking to volunteer could really find something that met their interests and needs.
Another unintended but happy consequence of the event was the sense of community that was built between the different organizations in attendance.
“One of the cool things that’s happened is that some of the people at the different booths are getting up and going around to different booths,” Brown said. “They’re learning about other organizations so they can help people find other resources or volunteers. It’s all about community and community coming together.”
While the crowds were light for this first event, both Brown and Mahder are undaunted and fully expect to hold another Volunteer Match Day next year with the possibility of doing it twice a year moving forward.
“We constantly have military families that are moving into the community that don’t know what is available and we have people who have lived here for years and years that don’t know all of the agencies and opportunities in the community,” Mahder said. “That’s what this is for today and moving forward: community engagement.”
