Geary County has now experienced its first death from COVID-19.
June 2, the Geary County Health Department announced that a 65-year-old male patient who had been hospitalized and put on a ventilator at Geary Community Hospital had died of the virus.
“We are saddened by his death and encourage everyone to take this virus seriously by following the guidelines put out by the CDC, KDHE, and the health department,” Geary County Health Officer Tammy von Busch said Tuesday afternoon.
The KDHE’s guidelines call for the isolation and quarantine of travelers who have visited locations in the country where high numbers of people have contracted COVID-19.
People who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing are encouraged to call their healthcare provider immediately.
People with symptoms are asked not to go to healthcare providers in-person until they have received confirmation from the healthcare provider they intend to see, to allow the provider time to prepare. This includes the emergency room.
There are now seven active positive cases of COVID-19 in Geary County. Another positive case was identified June 2.
At this time, 15 people who were infected are listed as recovered by the health department.
The health department has worked closely with multiple local partners to prevent a serious outbreak of the virus. These partners include government officials from Junction City and Geary County, Geary County Emergency Management, GCH, EMS, law enforcement, Unified School District 475, and others.
Check for updates from the health department and emergency management on Facebook, watch the county website, or see http://www.junctioncityunion.com to keep up with COVID-19 related news updates as information comes available.
See www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus for facts about COVID-19 itself.
