The Fort Riley Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation held the first event post-COVID-19 Saturday at Moon Lake with a new fishing derby.
“Since a lot of restrictions, programs have been cancelled back in March and also through and April and even some part into May,” said DFMWR supervisory recreation specialist Leigh Ann Slinger. “So, this is a great opportunity everyone’s really excited to be out here. We filled this event up two weeks ago. And we are of course maintaining all proper protection equipment — everyone’s required to wear a mask. So everyone’s safe and everyone’s here just to have a great time and everyone’s really excited to be in the outdoors. Most of all, we’re excited to provide the opportunity for families to come outdoors and enjoy the outdoors. And honestly, a lot of families probably took up fishing as a hobby when COVID hit. So, this might be a good opportunity for them to show off their fishing skills.”
The free event was open to all soldiers, military family members and Department of Defense ID Card holders and was limited to 27 participants due to mitigation plans in effect.
The limited participants didn’t stop those in attendance from having fun.
“Glad to be out here with my family and my son’s quite a little fisherman — so, he’s enjoying it,” said Capt. Brandon Bastin, Delta Troop, 1st Heavy Attack ReconnaissanceSquadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division. “He’s a little upset he didn’t catch the first fish but he’s trying.”
Bastin’s six-year-old son, Tyler, grabbed the largest fish of the day honors for a short time after reeling in a 16-inch catfish.
Bastin said he and his family were glad to be out of their home.
“We’re glad to be back out, kind of around some people even though we’re distanced away from everyone,” he said. “It’s nice to be back out. Hopefully, it starts to open up more as we kind of get through this.”
Due to the number interested in participating in Saturday’s derby, a second derby will take place on June 27. The event currently has openings for this interested in signing up, Slinger said.
“This is a great opportunity for families to come out here and experience fishing at no cost, but still enjoy the great outdoors that we have to offer — especially on post at Fort Riley,” she said. “This event is free. To register for the event they do need to call the Outdoor Adventure Park at Fort Riley. It is open to military families, soldiers, DoD ID card holders, and they just need to call the Outdoor Adventure Park they can call in register over the phone, or they can come in person to register for the event.”
