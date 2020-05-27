Recently, the Wakefield VFW Post 7774 and its Auxiliary honored departed veterans by placing flags on their graves and its Auxiliary members.
They were joined by special guest Sen. Jerry Moran, who had asked to take part. Multiple volunteers came out to help, including Boy Scouts from Troop 64 from Junction City.
Moran was asked if he would do the honors of placing the first flag onto Russell Jevons’ grave. Jevons, a WWII vet from Wakefield, was assigned to the 8th Air Force, 381st Bomb Group, 535th Bomber Squadron. He served as a crewman flight engineer top turret gunner. He was shot down by German aircraft on his third mission on New Years Eve of 1943. Jevons was one of three fighters who was not captured by the Germans. He escaped with assistance from the French Resistance, who were later executed for coming to his aid. Jevons remained in hiding for a month. He would return to Wakefield in April of 1944. He was the 416th American shot down to return from England. His crash site has been located and documented. Jevons was a charter member of the Wakefield VFW Post 7774. For 50 years, he took on the duty of placing the flags at the Highland Cemetery himself — the same cemetery where he has laid in rest since 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.