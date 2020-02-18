Concerns have not abated about the deadly new form of coronavirus that has swept through China’s Wuhan Province and infected about 15 people in the United States, at the CDC’s latest count. Six states have verified cases of the virus, including Washington, California, Wisconsin, Arizona, Massachusetts and Illinois.
But according to Clinic Nurse Manager with Geary Community Hospital Amanda Fitzgeralds, people in Geary County should be more concerned with the spread of influenza than of any new disease from overseas.
“We haven’t had any identified coronavirus in the state of Kansas,” she said.
Fitzgeralds said it wasn’t impossible that this could change in the future, but the likelihood was low that Geary County would be at risk.
“I think anything is possible with the large amounts of transportation availability that we have,” she said. “It’s not hard to get on an airplane and go different places. Do I think it’s very likely? I don’t. I think that we have done a really good job of identifying it early and putting some measures in place to help keep it contained. But I would never say that it’s not possible.”
Just highly unlikely.
This doesn’t mean people should not be aware, especially when common winter illnesses are still in full swing.
“I think that there’s always reason to be cautious, especially with the flu going around, too,” she said. “Because you’re going to have very similar symptoms and the prevention is going to be the same with both the flu and coronavirus.”
People should wash their hands when needed, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, and avoid sick people. People who are sick ought to stay home to prevent the spread of disease — the same things people are asked to do every flu season. People who have not had flu shots yet, Fitzgeralds said, should consider receiving the vaccine, because it can reduce the symptoms of flu in people who are infected.
The symptoms of flu and coronavirus are similar — fever, cough and shortness of breath. If a person has these symptoms, they should call their doctor, wear a mask, and avoid contact with others. Risk factors for coronavirus include having traveled to China recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled their recently, or had contact with someone who has a confirmed case of coronavirus.
“It’s been very well-contained here, so the chances of you coming across somebody that’s been diagnosed with coronavirus, unless you’re in the hospital setting, is pretty slim,” Fitzgeralds said.
At this time, she said, Geary County has a high number of flu cases, which she said is par for the course around this time of year. People are far more likely to be exposed to the flu than any new virus.
“We haven’t had any cases of corona in Kansas, but we definitely have lots and lots of flu,” Fitzgeralds said.
