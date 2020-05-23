The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will salute regional healthcare workers with a flyover Wednesday, thanking them for their continued support of Irwin Army Community Hospital and the Fort Riley community.
The flyover features three U.S. Army HH-60M Medical Evacuation Black Hawk helicopters. Commonly known as “MEDEVACs” and operated by the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, the helicopters will follow this route and schedule:
11:00 a.m. Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley
11:05 a.m. Geary Community Hospital, Junction City
11:40 a.m. St. Francis Campus & Stormont Vail, Topeka
12:05 p.m. Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan
12:10 p.m. Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley
Residents are asked to observe the flyovers from their homes and not travel to the respective hospitals to witness the aircraft. The route of the Flint
Hills Flyover is included in the graphic.
The HH-60M helicopter provides aerial medical support and ambulatory patient transport services to military operations within the U.S. in support of civil authorities and to global military operations. On Wednesday, the participating flight crews and Irwin Army Community Hospital providers honor the frontline workers and other essential personnel battling COVID-19 outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.