Several months back, Geary County Food Pantry board members asked Live Well Geary County for help. The board members asked if there was an opportunity through the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Pathways to a Healthy Kansas initiative to help purchase a refrigerated cooler. The cooler would be useful in providing fresh produce for food pantry patrons, the board members said.
However, Live Well Geary County couldn’t make the request work at that time.
The request didn’t fit one of the proscribed pathways for the grant. However, they found it did fall into the grant’s focus area of healthy eating and matched Live Well Geary County’s longterm goal to improve access to healthy food. Recently, Live Well Geary County received approval from pathways administrators to award a mini-grant to the food pantry, which they used to purchase the equipment. The cooler was purchased in January.
Margaret Kilpatrick, who sits on the food pantry board, said the cooler was exactly what the food pantry needed
“The cooler was so needed. We can store all of our produce and be able to see what is available,” she said. “We do so appreciate the cooler. Thank you to Live Well Geary County and the BCBSKS Pathways to a Healthy Kansas program.”
The Geary County Food Pantry is located at 136 W Third St. in Junction City and it distributes emergency food to Geary County residents who need it.
