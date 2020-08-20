The Geary County Food Pantry is gearing up for its second annual fundraiser breakfast at 7 a.m. the morning of Aug. 29 at the American Legion. The meal takes place in conjunction with the Sons of the American Legion, who will cook the food, and Modern Woodmen of America.
Hopes are that the fundraiser, which takes place on a Saturday morning, will raise somewhere in the vicinity of $1,500 for the food pantry, according to John Hagerty who is organizing the meal.
That — $1,500 — is the number of the matching grant associated with the fundraiser, Hagerty said. The grant is provided by the Modern Woodmen of America, he said.
“That, I think, is a pretty good, lofty goal,” Hagerty said. “If we make $1,500 profit, then Modern Woodmen matches up to $1,500.”
He’s not sure, with the current state of affairs being what it is, that the fundraiser will draw enough people to bring in that much money, but he’s hoping people will mark their calendars for the event nonetheless.
Food will be served indoors, but people are also welcome to do “grab and go,” Hagerty said.
Takeout, delivery and curbside pickup are available, in addition to dine in.
He said there was an increasing need for funds for the food pantry because need has increased in the community.
More and more people, he said, had come seeking help from the food pantry in recent months.
"We're trying real hard to take care of people,” Hagerty said.
He said he’s unsure if this is due to financial strain caused by COVID-19 or some other factor.
All he knows is that the numbers of those seeking help had gone up.
“We’ve got increased people coming it,” Hagerty said. “It’s kind of a simple answer, but that's all I’ve got.”
Hagerty is a longtime food pantry volunteer and board member.
“People need foo — that’s basically it. People are having a rough time with the food insecurity — that’s the big, fancy word,” he said. "People need to eat — especially kids.”
Manager of the food pantry Debbie Johns is new to this particular fundraiser, but hopeful people will attend.
"I'm looking forward to it,” she said. "I hope that we can get some people from the community to come out and enjoy breakfast and support the food pantry."
The menu for the fundraiser includes eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage, tater tots, orange juice and coffee. The cost will be $7 for adults and $4 for children age 10 and under.
The breakfast starts at 7 a.m. Aug. 29 at the American Legion at 201 E. Fourth St. in Junction City.
