The Geary County Food Policy Council needs members.
Specifically, it needs members from specific demographics such as farmers and retail workers, according to Live Well Geary County Chair Joe Handlos.
According to Handlos, the food policy council needs members from these specific groups because they are vital parts of the local food system. While the council is “pleased with” the members it has presently, he said, he would like to see more perspectives.
“People that are in different roles in the food system have maybe different perspectives,” he said. “A farmer may have a totally different perspective than a retail (worker).”
The conversations the food policy council has “really aren’t as rich as they could be if you had everybody represented,” Handlos said.
He said he believed people who worked in agriculture and in retail businesses such as grocery stores could offer a unique and valuable perspective on food in Geary County.
The council is working to put together a food system plan for the community.
“A part of it is, we’ve changed over time,” Handlos said. “You think about how many people now have a garden. There used to be 30-some grocery stores that sold produce at one time in Junction City. We don’t have that anymore — and it’s not unique to Junction City. It’s just that as a country, we’ve become more dependent on processed food — and that contributes to health issues. And so we’re doing things to help the farmers’ market, the double up (food) bucks, the quick meals for busy families. That’s all been very well-received. But it’s — we just need to continue to build on those things.”
The food policy council has asked the county and city for their support and invited commissioners from both bodies to attend its monthly meetings.
“We just want to get as much input from all aspects of the food system as possible,” Handlos said.
The group meets once a month at 10 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Handlos said the meetings tend to last between an hour and an hour and a half. Once the food system plan has been formed — if and when the COVID-19 situation settles down and the community can go back to some degree of normal — group members may be requested to spend time surveying community members and doing other activities with the council.
