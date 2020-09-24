Vietnam veteran Ted Bear had no idea, when he walked into Godfrey’s Indoor Ranges and Tactical Supply late Tuesday morning that he was about to receive a Quilt of Valor.
His wife, Donna Bear, had told him they were going to someone else’s ceremony.
“Having a crowd is not necessarily where Ted is comfortable,” she said. “But supporting his brothers is, so I told him we needed to come and support the patriot that was being honored and he was all-in once he heard that. So that’s who he is."
“Donna said get in the car, we’re going to Todd’s ceremony,” he said.
And so that’s what he did.
They drove all the way from their home in the Randolph area to go to family friend Todd Godfrey’s Junction City business, which they regularly frequent.
He only realized that he was the one being honored when his name was announced.
Ted Bear said he felt “surprised and overwhelmed” to learn he would receive a quilt.
“It’s a great honor,” he said. “I didn’t expect anything like this at all. It’s sure nice to be appreciated.”
Many Vietnam veterans weren’t appreciated. Ted Bear said reception was mixed when he wore his uniform in public — some people approved and others did not.
“I don’t want to imply that I was in Vietnam, because I wasn’t,” he added. “I’m a Vietnam air vet. It was some bad, some good. Airports were — depends where you were. Some of them greeted you with your uniform on. Some of them (would) greet you in a not-so-very-nice way, where others were appreciative."
Ted Bear joined the Army of his own free will — he wasn’t drafted as many were during the Vietnam War.
“I wanted to serve my country, make a difference,” he said. “I love my country."
He reached the rank of 1st Sergeant during his time in the Army and served as acting Command Sergeant Major for his battalion.
Ted Bear is a former Fort Riley soldier.
“I’d been at Fort Riley since 1985, minus one year in Korea,” he said. “This is kind of our home now."
He was nominated by someone he served alongside in the Army all those years ago — his driver, Jason Knight.
Talking about Knight brought tears to Ted Bear’s eyes.
“It’s just a great honor to have influence on somebody’s life like he has said that I’ve had on his,” he said.
His wife, Donna Bear, said she kept the ceremony a secret from her husband because she knew he likely wouldn’t want to go if he knew it was for him.
“My husband is a shy man and a humble man and if he had know this was for him, I’m not sure he would have been all-in on it, because he doesn’t like to take the spotlight,” she said. “He likes to be the one supporting his brothers, the one supporting people in trouble.”
Ted Bear's ceremony took place Sept. 22. His wife says the 22nd day of any month holds special meaning to him — and to her — because on the 22nd day of every month, they reach out to veterans and friends who may be struggling and trying to keep their grip on life. Buddy-check, Donna Bear said, is always on the 22nd. She feels it’s fitting the ceremony took place on a day of brotherhood.
“As you are undoubtedly aware, we have far too many veteran and active duty servicemember suicides every single month and the 22nd is when we reach out and say, ‘are you ok?’” Donna Bear said. “And today, Ted already did that and his brothers have reached out to him. Brotherhood is his life and serving with people that would mean something to him for life is a central part of who he is.”
Todd is one of those brothers, Donna Bear said.
“Todd is a brother because Todd has adopted us, has become family, has been a major source of friendship and enjoyment,” she said. “We’ve come numerous times to his range just to blow off steam, to burn some bullets, to actually feel comfortable, feel safe, feel professional, at handling our weapons. So Todd has become an integral part of our family.”
Godfrey said Ted Bear’s service to the country is "beyond what anybody could ever thank him for."
“This was a great way for an organization to honor him for his service,” he said. “Just a simple quilt means so much to a lot of people, so it’s a great honor that he received that, it’s a great honor that somebody submitted him for it. I was glad that our organization — our facility — was an integral part of that happening today. And the look on his face when he heard his name was priceless, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.