Fort Riley has reopened Estes access control point to inbound and outbound traffic, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estes gate will remain closed on weekends and federal holidays.
Currently, Trooper access control point and the Ogden gate are both open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and the Henry gate remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 12th Street ACP is open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for Commercial Vehicle access. It is closed weekends and federal holidays. Grant access control point is open for outbound traffic only, from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The latest phase of construction on Henry Drive has been completed. Traffic signals are down and two-way traffic flow has been restored. Smoky Hill Road, providing access to Marshall Army Airfield is closed for construction work until early July. Those accessing the airfield must use Ray Road. A storm sewer replacement project on Historic Main Post will close a section of Stuart Avenue from Henry Drive to Heritage Street. That will be closed through mid-June.
