Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Flooding possible in poor drainage areas.