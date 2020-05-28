Soldiers from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, showed appreciation for Geary, Shawnee and Riley County healthcare workers with a flyover May 27. Three U.S. Army HH-60M Medical Evacuation Black Hawk helicopters or medevacs, flew a route from Fort Riley’s Irwin Army Community Hospital to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, to St. Francis Campus and Stormont Vail in Topeka to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan before returning to the installation.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gabriel Osoria, a pilot with Company C, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st CAB, 1st Inf. Div,. said the flight serves two purposes — thanking medical personnel and training.
“Every flight is always a training flight,” he said. “We never just go fly. We always have training every time we leave the ground. So that way, we’re always training somebody.”
Col. Bryan Chivers, commander of 1st CAB, said he was approached by Col. Ted Brown, commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital, with the idea of honoring those medical providers in the counties in Fort Riley area as a way to show the installation’s gratitude for their continued support.
“Irwin Army Community Hospital is one part of a team, and that team is comprised of our healthcare network partners,” Brown said. “Because day to day, not just in the COVID environment, but day to day we rely on those network partners to provide the care that our soldiers and families here at Fort Riley need on a daily basis. And that’s been no less true during this coronavirus pandemic. We have learned from them. We have relied on them as partners in this healthcare crisis, the challenge that we’re all facing and so this is just one small way (to thank them).
“And I’m very appreciative of the 1st Infantry Division and the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, Col. Chivers and his team for their willingness to do this — to incorporate this thank you flyover as part of their routine training that they’re already doing,” he added. “They need to maintain readiness and so they’ve worked this in as part of their ability to maintain that readinesss. And in so doing, thank our healthcare network partners. So, we’ll be flying over those partners today, just as a small token of our appreciation for their ongoing support and certainly their support during the COVID pandemic.”
Chivers and Osoria expressed their gratitude toward medical workers.
“There was this fear and I think there still is reservation with regard to having the facilities available to deal with this pandemic,” Chivers said. “We’ve fought through a lot of unknowns, and the greater community came together … and we are always taking care of our community partners, taking care of each other — so we just want to give a thank you to them for coming through and thinking of the larger part in the United States population.”
“My wife is a registered nurse and I just want to thank her for all her hard work, as well as all the other people I know,” Osoria said. “We have to do our part here and I just thank my wife for her service and what she does.”
Natalie Evans, primary care registered nurse at IACH, said she appreciated the flyover.
“Being a military spouse myself, I see people salute my husband on a daily basis,” she said. “So, it’s really cool to see them salute us in that way and all of the sacrifices we’ve made — maybe working a little bit extra, taking a little bit of time away from our family and things like that — and recognize what we’re doing to help support them as well as the other facilities even post.”
She said being able to see the helicopters fly over the hospital was good.
“That was cool to, for it to be right outside our back door and to be able to come up here and watch them fly over,” she said “It was really cool that they brought it to us so that we didn’t have to go anywhere and so that everybody here could be a part of it and see it.”
