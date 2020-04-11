To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the Fort Riley community and surrounding area, starting on Monday, April 13, all patrons entering the Fort Riley commissary, Post Exchange and Express stores will be required to wear face coverings. This directive does not apply to children younger than age 2 or persons with difficulty breathing or unable to remove the mask without assistance. Patrons are advised to bring their own face coverings and put them on before entering these locations.
Also starting on Monday, April 13, the commissary and main post exchange will institute daily early bird hours from 9 to 10 a.m. for all retirees, people over 60, pregnant women and persons with significant medical issues.
The early bird hours will occur every Monday through Saturday until further notice.
These stores and all Army & Air Force Exchange Services express stores will limit the number of customers who can be inside at one time.
Hand sanitizing stations are located in between each gas pump at all post gas stations. Customers are advised to use the hand sanitizing stations before and after use of the gas pump. Additionally, Soldiers at the gas stations will be sanitizing all gas pump handles and number pads once per hour to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.