Fort Riley will bid farewell to U.S. Army Garrison commander Col. Stephen Shrader and welcome Col. Will McKannay as the new garrison commander at a change of command ceremony on July 16 at 10 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony is not open to the public and can be viewed on www.facebook.com/FortRiley.
Col. McKannay originally enlisted in the Army, earning a commission in 1997 after graduating from Northern Arizona University through the Green to Gold ROTC scholarship program. His military career has included tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Col. McKannay is a recent graduate of the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Col. Shrader has served as the garrison commander since 2018. His next assignment will be at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as the Chief of Staff of the 101 st Airborne Division.
