Due to the possibility of icy roads, Fort Riley will operate on a 9 a.m. work call on Friday. Irwin Army Community Hospital will operate on normal hours. Please consult your chain of command or supervisor.
Soldiers, family members and civilian professionals who have questions or concerns are encouraged to visit https://www.facebook.com/FortRiley or the Fort Riley website at https://home.army.mil/riley/ and click on "Advisories" for updated information. Additionally, all employees of Fort Riley are urged to maintain contact with their chain of command and/or supervisor for the most updated information.
