Fort Riley is operating with a two-hour delay Tuesday, Feb. 16. Military personnel report to work at 8:30 a.m. No outdoor Physical Training or training will be conducted Feb. 16.
Except for the PT session, which is postponed until Feb. 22, Big Red One Year of Honor activities occur as planned.
Irwin Army Community Hospital will conduct normal operations; COVID vaccination and testing operations continue as scheduled.
Patients who feel conditions are unsafe for travel this morning may reschedule appointments by contacting (785) 239-DOCS.
Fort Riley Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation fitness centers open at 7 a.m.
All Fort Riley Child & Youth Services programs, including child development and School Age centers, open at 8 a.m.
Most installation facilities open two hours later than their normal operating hours.
Soldiers and Civilian employees with questions should contact their supervisors. Civilian supervisors are empowered to approve leave for personnel who feel conditions are unsafe for travel.
All personnel, residents and building managers are reminded to check facilities for cold-induced issues, to keep windows closed to avoid problems with heat and pipes, and to allow indoor faucets to drip 5-10 times per minute.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/FortRiley or http://home.army.mil/riley (“Advisories”) for updates.
