A former Fort Riley soldier, 24-year-old Jarrett William Smith, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of unlawfully distributing instructions for making explosive devices, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction over social media.
He distributed this information while he was an Army soldier.
Smith offered information on how to build a makeshift bomb and how to make homemade napalm to someone he believed was a fellow far-right extremist but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.
In the course of its investigation of Smith, the FBI learned Smith had instructed other people how to build improvised explosives.
Additionally, he told people on social media he wanted to travel to Ukraine to fight alongside a violent, far-right group of militants.
Smith was stationed at Fort Riley from July 8, 2019 until he was arrested in September of 2019. He had been in the Army since June 12, 2017. Smith was an infantry soldier had been trained in combat and tactical operations.
Smith is set to be sentenced May 18. He could face up to 20 years in federal prison and be fined up to $250,000 for both counts.
