Beginning Sept. 14, Fort Riley will introduce a new access control system called Automated Installation Entry (AIE). The initial ID card scan at access control points will register that card in the system to screen access to the post. This process could take slightly longer the first time and may cause short delays at access control points during the first few days of using the new system. Security personnel will scan the back of the ID card, rather than the front, so drivers are asked to be prepared. Service members, dependents, DOD Civilian professionals and DOD retirees will experience this transition without any requirement to stop by the Visitor Control Center.
Those with long term passes will ned to update their information within the AIE system at the Visitor Control Center before Dec. 1. Contractors working on post and those with Veteran Health Identification Cards (VHIC) will be required to register their cards in the AIE system at the Visitor Control Center prior to coming on post. The Visitor Control Center is located near Henry Gate, at Exit 301 off I-70.
For more information, call the Visitor Control Center at 785-239-2982.
