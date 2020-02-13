Due to forecast winter weather conditions, Fort Riley will operate on a two-hour delay today.
Irwin Army Community Hospital will continue normal inpatient and outpatient services. Patients who cannot safely make it to their appointment should call 785-239-3627 (239-DOCS) to reschedule.
Child Development Centers and the Fort Riley School Age Centers will open at 7 a.m. Parent Central opens at 9 a.m, Part-Day Preschool AM session is cancelled. Warrior Zone opens at 9 a.m.. All other Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities conduct normal operating hours.
Craig Fitness Center and Whitside Fitness Center will remain on 24-hour schedule for preregistered patrons using ID cards; Remaining fitness centers open at 7 a.m.
The U.S. Army Fort Riley Garrison Command Sergeant Major Change of Responsibility ceremony will occur as scheduled.
Soldiers, family members and civilian professionals who have questions or concerns are encouraged to visit https://www.facebook.com/FortRiley or the Fort Riley website at https://home.army.mil/riley/ and click on “Advisories” for updated information. Additionally, all employees of Fort Riley are urged to maintain contact with their chain of command and/or supervisor for the most updated information.
