The Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center will continue operating through April 15, as originally planned. Due to available staffing, the tax center will not extend operations to the new deadline recently announced by the Internal Revenue Service. The Staff Judge Advocate Legal Assistance office will not provide tax preparation services after April 15.
The center, part of the 1st Infantry Division’s Staff Judge Advocate office, provides free tax preparation assistance to military members, including active duty, eligible family members, military reservists on orders for more than 30 days, and military retirees.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the tax center is operating as a drop-off service with no appointments. After dropping off their tax documents, clients can expect to hear back from the tax center within three working days.
The Fort Riley Tax Assistance Center, at 7034 Bullard Street, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The last returns will be accepted at 5:30 p.m. each day. The tax center will be closed on training holidays and Federal holidays. All tax preparers are IRS certified, trained and up-to-date on current tax rules. The staff can prepare and e-file both Federal and state returns.
As of March 30, the tax center has prepared more than 3,600 Federal returns and almost 2,000 state returns, saving clients more than 930-thousand dollars in preparation fees.
For more information, visit home.army.mil/riley or call the Tax Center at 785-239-1040.
