Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Windy with rain showers. High 41F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with perios of rain and snow that will be most widespread early. Low 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.