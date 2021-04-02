TOPEKA – The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) of the Department of Commerce is hosting an upcoming webinar for Kansans in the military community looking to enter or strengthen a career in the arts.
The What Works Workshop is a free webinar for Kansas veterans, active service members and family/caregivers to hear about the shared behaviors of successful artist entrepreneurs. The webinar will take place on Monday, April 5, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
The online workshop will include discussions on:
Communications and strategic networking
Goal setting and planning
Portfolio careers and multiple income streams
Professional practices
The last thirty minutes of the workshop are dedicated to Q&A and sharing of resources and opportunities specifically for military service members, veterans and their families.
“We have an incredibly strong military and veteran community in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “These individuals and their families have lived experiences that provide valuable perspective to create art that connects us and enriches our lives. What Works catalyzes opportunities for career development and professional enrichment beyond the military. I encourage any military-affiliated person considering a career in the arts to register and learn how to live and prosper as an artist in Kansas.”
This workshop is an introduction to Artist INC, a series of arts programs designed to build business skills for artists. These sessions are targeted specifically for Kansas military and veterans. A second workshop, Artist INC Express, is also planned for artists of all disciplines to address the business of art. It is recommended that those interested attend this workshop before registering for Artist INC Express.
“What Works provides an opportunity for our military community to see what it takes to succeed in the arts,” Peter Jasso, KCAIC Director, said. “Artists with military backgrounds have historically gone on to create incredible works for all to enjoy, and we want to tap into the creative and artistic potential of this amazing group. If you’re interested in the arts, please join us.”
What Works is an Artist INC Program through Mid-America Arts Alliance. The workshop is supported through the partnership with Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, the Arts Council of Johnson County and the Office of Military and Veteran’s Affairs at Kansas State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.