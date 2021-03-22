The Fort Riley museum complex closed in early 2018 for a major renovation. The museum opened a temporary site in the meantime, which has served visitors ever since the renovation began.
But recently some major milestones were reached in the renovation. The museums, which include the U.S. Cavalry and 1st Infantry Division museums, will likely open around this time in 2022.
Supervisory Curator and Director of the Fort Riley Museum Complex Bob Smith said that, while the museum complex closed in 2018, planning actually began for the project back around 2014 or 2015.
The renovation is now roughly a year away from total completion.
Smith spoke Friday afternoon about what lay in store for the museum in the future.
He said in early summer, fabricators would begin work on display cases and exhibits.
“We’re about a year behind schedule,” he said. “The COVID and other issues have just kind of kept pushing us back a little bit. But we’re well on track and if I can be very colloquial, we see the light at the end of the tunnel after many, many years.”
A comprehensive history of Fort Riley, the 1st Infantry Division and the Cavalry will be on display throughout the complex, including a display of Native American artifacts from tribes which were located where Fort Riley is now.
“We have Native American artifacts and we highlight the major tribes that were here,” Smith said.
The Buffalo Soldiers and the Native American scouts who worked for the Army will be honored by the display, he said.
“We are talking about — we considered the diverseness of — the U.S. Cavalry,” Smith said. “The African American soldier, the Native American soldier, what was here before … We’re doing that in both museums.”
The idea is to tell the story of the 1st Infantry Division and the Cavalry not just chronologically but in a 21st century manner, he said.
“We want to bring all those stories in,” he said.
In the cavalry museum, a gallery full of artifacts and dioramas covering the entire 19th century, starting with the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, the Civil War — including one of every weapon used by the Union Cavalry — will be on display, he said. According to Smith, there will be an exhibit on Bleeding Kansas and an interactive Battle of Little Big Horn will allow visitors to see what historians believe happened during the battle. The history of the 7th Cavalry and of Maj. Gen. George Custer will be laid out in graphic novel form. In that same room, there will be a movie marquee display debunking popular Hollywood myths — and confirming facts — about the cavalry.
According to Smith, a storage room was converted into a space where clips of old shows such as Rin Tin Tin will play and where people can compare side-by-side images of Hollywood portrayals of soldiers versus images of those soldiers in real life.
As part of the World War I and World War II displays, a Jeep will be on display. The WWII-era Jeep, now in pieces on the floor of a room in one of the buildings in the complex, will be subjected to reversible weathering and placed on a large pile of rubble, Smith said.
The WWI and WWII displays will make use of multimedia as well, going through the history of the cavalry from start to finish — from horses to helicopters.
Alongside exhibits for adults, there will also be a children’s museum covering the cavalry.
In the 1st Infantry Division building, there will be a display of soldier crosses featuring helmets, boots and guns from 1917 to the present where people can leave notes about their own veteran family members and friends.
There will be a replica of a WW I trench for people to walk through, a barracks scene, and a history of both World Wars complete with a wide variety of artifacts from both eras. There will be a large, interactive model of Omaha Beach and a large exhibit concerning the Battle of the Bulge.
Every era of the United States military will be touched on.
There will be displays for both children and adults throughout both museums.
Virtual tours of the museums will be available, in anticipation of COVID-19 cases ever increasing again to the extent it did late last year.
The renovation also opened up space in the museums, originally with the intent of taking large groups on tours through the complex when it eventually reopened to the public.
“One of the principal things I wanted to have here in the museum was this open concept where we could take large groups through the museum,” Smith said. “It used to be that we’d have to narrow it down to four or five people because we were going through some really narrow hallways. So we spent a lot of time opening— thinking about opening — this building up. Everything is climate controlled in this building.”
The cavalry museum building has undergone many major changes including the unblocking of the windows, which previously had been covered by display cases, and changes to make it more environmentally friendly. The buildings are historical ones, so it’s not as environmentally efficient as it could be if it was newer, but the renovated buildings will be as efficient as possible, according to Smith.
Because the buildings are historical, everyone involved in the renovation took care to preserve that history as well, he said.
“All of the original architecture, we brought back,” Smith said. “Things that had been covered up for years. I mean, we found rooms and doorways that had been covered up from back even in the 1890s — we found documents in the walls from the 1890s.”
These documents included orders for coal and documents from a previous renovation from the museum, he said.
Smith said the people involved in the current renovation plan to place a letter in the wall talking about what they did in the process of remodeling the museum complex.
During the renovation, a lot of other oddities were discovered, including a door to nowhere that opened onto a brick wall and which Smith said no one could figure out where it originally led.
The glass in the windows is the original from the late 1800s, restored and with UV protection, Smith said. Much of the complex is filled with natural light from these windows.
In addition, the new complex is now entirely compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Smith said the new mission of the museum complex would be not only to educate soldiers on the history of the 1st Infantry Division but also to educate civilians.
“We want to make this an educational but also a fun event,” Smith said of the complex as a whole.
