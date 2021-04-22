Fort Riley continued its Year of Honor celebration April 21 when it recognized Vietnam veterans and Medal of Honor recipients Sergeant James Robinson, Jr. and Airman Sgt. First Class William Pitsenbarger who died in the line of duty.
Commanding General of Fort Riley Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Simms spoke during the ceremony which took place in their honor.
“These two men show us that our commitment to one another — our concern for one another — and our love for one another are indicative of men and women of impeccable character,” Simms said. “We look to them as shining examples of what it means to sacrifice, to be virtuous and to provide us a legacy of duty and of honor.”
Both Robinson and Pitsenbarger sacrificed themselves to save fellow soldiers during battle.
April 11, 1966 Operation Abilene took place in Vietnam about 60 miles from Saigon. Soldiers with Charlie Company Second Battalion 16th Infantry Division were tasked with destroying a regional Vietcong headquarters when they were ambushed by an enemy battalion, Simms said.
“Cut off from reinforcements, harassed by accurate sniper fire and encircled by the Vietcong, Charlie Company formed a perimeter with interlocking fire,” he said. “As they began to take casualties the 38th Air Rescue and Recovery Squadron arrived to assist with medical evacuations. With them was Sgt. First Class William Pitsenbarger.”
Pitsenbarger evacuated nine 1st Infantry Division soldiers, according to Simms, before the helicopter he was in began to experience heavy fire from the enemy. Instead of fleeing, Pitsenbarger remained where he was.
“He continued to do his job, pulling soldiers out of the line of fire and treating their wounds,” Simms said.
When the Vietcong reached them, Pitsenbarger took up his weapon and fought alongside the soldiers he’d been sent to help.
“Even after he sustained multiple wounds himself, he fought until his last breath,” Simms said.
During this same battle, Robinson — who was with Charlie Company — worked with soldiers, “maneuvering soldiers within the perimeter, inspiring them and directing their fire,” according to Simms.
The battle continued and soldiers continued to die around him. Robinson put himself at great personal risk, moving under fire to save his fellow soldiers.
Mortally wounded, he charged a machine gun nest and destroyed it before he succumbed to his injuries.
“Both of these men showed selflessness and virtue in the face of adversity — provide us with an example that inspires us to achieve more in our lives,” Simms said.
Two streets on Fort Riley will be renamed after Robinson and Pitsenbarger this month.
Both Robinson and Pitsenbarger’s stories of how they earned the medal of honor can be read here: https://www.fdmuseum.org/about-the-1st-infantry-division/medal-of-honor-recipients/ online.
