When the Department of Defense deployed medical teams to cities across the country at the request of local civilian leadership, they also needed life support sustainment and contracting capability for those teams. Enter the Forward Assessment Sustainment Teams (FAST). Beginning in early April, the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade supported FAST missions in Dallas, Texas, Detroit, Michigan, Chicago, Illinois, and, most recently, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Teams have now returned to Fort Riley and completed quarantine periods.
Cities and states across the country reached out to DOD for additional medical team support, anticipating potential surges in COVID-19 which could overextend their medical capacity. The FAST concept puts cross-functional teams in place to assess medical supply and life support needs for Army Reserve and National Guard medical units that assist the local medical community in designated cities. The teams assessed needs and then implemented processes to meet those needs, including life support for the military medical teams deployed to the region. They also provided analysis and back-up supply of critical medical equipment and personal protective equipment to the military and local health teams.
The team make-up includes a contracting officer, a medic, a personnel specialist and a commodity and management specialist, at a minimum, to
handle the varied tasks required of a FAST mission. The teams ranged in size from 5 to 11 Soldiers, depending on the requirements of the specific mission.
Even though the teams have returned home, the 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade remains on call to support additional FAST missions.
