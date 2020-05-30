Toward the end of this week, there were multiple filings for office for a variety of local seats.
County Treasurer
Kathy Tremont of Junction City has filed for reelection as Geary County Treasurer.
County Commission District 2
Alex Tyson of Junction City has filed for election to the Geary County Commission in District 2. He will run against incumbent Commissioner Charles Stimatze.
County Clerk
Diana J. Dean of Junction city filed as a Democrat for election as Geary County Clerk. She will run against incumbent Rebecca Nordyke.
Rebecca Nordyke of Junction City also filed this week as a Republican for reelection as Geary County Clerk.
The primary election will take place Aug. 14 and the general election will take place Nov. 3.
