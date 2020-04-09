Tuesday, a fourth case of COVID-19 was located in Geary County.
In this case, the infected person is a a 55 year old woman who has isolated herself at her Geary County home.
Those who had direct contact with the infected individual are also in isolation and being monitored by the Geary County Health Department.
The woman is reported to have had mild symptoms March 26 when she traveled to a handful of businesses in Junction City and Manhattan.
These businesses are the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Junction City from 10 until 10:20 a.m., Dillons in Junction City from 1 until 2 p.m., Aldi in Manhattan from 11 until 11:30 a.m., and Menards in Manhattan from 11:40 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
There have been three other positive COVID-19 tests in Geary County, including a 44 year old man, a 48 year old man and a 39 year old woman.
All of the victims are in quarantine at their residences.
People are encouraged to continue social distancing, only taking essential trips outside the home.
To keep up with the county’s coronavirus response, check out www.gearycounty.org and click the COVID-19 tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.