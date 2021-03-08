A free COVID-19 testing site opened up Friday at the site of the former VA clinic at 715 Southwind Dr. in Junction City.
According to GoGetTested Kansas Market Manager Lyndsey Normand, tests for the virus will be offered for free, to anyone who wants one.
No insurance is required and there are no age limits associated with the free tests.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday through the end of May.
“Right now, we have approval through the end of May,” Normand said. “We’ll continue to seek approval with our partner the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.”
People who wish to receive a test can schedule one online at www.gogettested.com if they wish. This is encouraged, but no registration is required, according to Normand.
The results of the tests will be delivered via text message or email within days of the test taking place.
According to Normand, the free tests cover travel needs such as those required by airlines.
According to Normand, the site was placed in Junction City because the Geary County Health Department believed there was a need for it.
“The local health department felt they had a need that needed to be filled,” she said. “So we decided to help them fulfill that need and make sure that they have viable coverage outside of regular working hours — which includes that Saturday and outside of 5 p.m.”
“It is our mission to help as many people as possible find easy, accessible COVID-19 testing sites and deliver quick, accurate results,” said WellHealth CEO Ahmad Gaber, one of the founding partners of GoGetTested. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we will continue working with community leaders like those in Wyandotte County, to help keep their residents safe. In addition to providing a complete COVID-19 testing infrastructure for communities, GoGetTested has expanded testing operations to include a focus on testing for travel. With the numbers of travelers increasing during Spring Break and Summer months, as well as many airlines, States, and foreign countries requiring testing documentation, GoGetTested’s platform is equipped to help travelers easily schedule a COVID-19 test, receiving results in under 48 hours, and obtain the needed testing documentation to present as requested.”
