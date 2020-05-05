Monday, Geary Community Hospital put a new mask policy in place requiring everyone in the hospital — from patients, to vendors, to members of the staff — to don a mask when conducting any kind of business in the hospital.
If a patient lacks a mask, the hospital will provide one for them.
If someone is in the hospital building for any reason, they had better mask up — at least for now.
The new policy is only a temporary one and is a response to fears over the spread of COVID-19.
According to GCH Director of Communications Ashley King, widening concerns over the virus’ spread and an interest in the community’s wellbeing drove the decision to implement the new, temporary policy.
Previous visitor restrictions are still in place.
No outside visitors are allowed in the hospital with the exceptions of labor and delivery patients, juvenile patients (meaning minor children under the age of 18), and end-of-life care patients.
These above mentioned patients are only allowed to have one adult companion with them.
Other COVID-19 related restrictions also remain in place.
People may only enter and leave the hospital through the emergency room doors.
People entering and leaving the hospital will undergo a formal check in and check out procedure where they will receive a badge.
Everyone who enters the hospital will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, without exception.
Anyone without a badge will be removed from the hospital premises immediately.
GCH has enhanced its security in place at this time.
People are not allowed to loiter or engage in social visits at this time. Public access to the cafeteria is also cut off right now.
Unless prior plans have been discussed with and approved by authorized hospital personnel, vendors and contractors must enter and exit through the same doors — the emergency room doors.
