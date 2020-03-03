The Geary County Commission met Monday with Geary Community Hospital Interim CEO Don Smithburg and several members of the hospital’s Board of Trustees for a routine update on the state of the hospital and its financial situation.
According to county commission Chair Keith Ascher, the hospital and the county continue to look at routes for funding the hospital that don’t require an increase in the mill levy — and therefore an increase in property taxes.
GCH has asked the county to issue no-fund warrants, which Ascher believes would keep the county from needing to raise the mill levy any further. No-fund warrants would not require property taxes be raised, but according to www.kslegislature.org, they can necessitate an increase in taxes. No-fund warrants can be issued in the event of an emergency a county which the county has no money to cover the cost of, which could constitute a situation such as the one at GCH.
It remains to be seen if this will even be an option for the county, Ascher said. He said the county had not yet received a formal request from GCH for this. He added that there were a number of complicated legal issues that followed the issuance of no-fund warrants. It will, he said, likely be several weeks before this discussion comes up for the county.
GCH officials are scheduled, he said, to attend the county’s March 16 meeting, where the matter will be finalized.
“Right now it’s all in the hands of attorneys to see if it’s even doable,” Ascher said.
If it works out, he said, it would be a short range solution to the long range problem that is GCH’s finances, but he believed it would save the county from needing to raise taxes.
“It’s definitely a start and it wouldn’t impact the mill levy,” Ascher said. “I think that’s everybody’s goal.”
He said the day’s discussion mostly focused on the current situation of the hospital.
Ascher, despite the fact that the hospital is still deep in debt after a long cycle of apparent mismanagement, said the news coming out of GCH appeared positive. A fundraiser will take place this Saturday at the C.L. Hoover Opera House to benefit the hospital and Smithburg has said the county continues to pay off old debts, slowly but surely, as it has the opportunity.
“No pun intended, but I think they’ve stopped the bleeding so to speak,” Ascher said. “They’ve kind of got their hands around it, got a better grasp of what’s going on. And so that was good news.”
According to Ascher, compared to last year, GCH’s finances have improved.
“At this point in time last year, they are (more than) a $1 million better off than they were last year,” he said. “Actually, I think it’s $1.2 million. So you can see a positive trend. And I think that’s real promising.”
