According to Interim CEO of Geary Community Hospital Don Smithburg, the hospital continues to prepare for the possibility of a coming outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The hospital formed a partnership recently with Konza Prairie Community Health Center, through which both parties hope to tackle COVID-19 when it eventually shows up in Geary County.
As of earlier this week, the hospital has come into possession of seven ventilators — an increase from the four it started with. This could, he said, be increased to 12 with the help of anesthesia machines.
“At this time, GCH has adequate supplies, especially in the area of personal protective equipment,” Smithburg said. “We have an ample supply of all kinds of masks —including the N-95 respirator mask and masks with face shields — and other protective drapes and gowns. So we feel prepared, in that regard, for a surge.”
He said he felt the county has an adequate number of test kits for COVID-19 and continued to request more of them every day.
“It’s a daily request that we make for test kits,” Smithburg said. “But as of today, we have an adequate number.”
Smithburg declined to say exactly how many test kits the county had at this time.
There is a backup mobile facility in the back of the emergency room, known as a “clinic in a can,” he said, which could be used to test for the virus and which he expects to be operationalized soon.
The hospital has also implemented a screening process to ensure members of the public to not inadvertently track COVID-19 into the hospital with them.
Visitors are now required to enter the hospital through the Emergency Room doors and will be asked questions about travel, health, and contact with people who could have contracted the virus to determine the likelihood that they are sick.
Their temperatures will be taken to ensure they don’t have a fever. A fever is one of the characteristic signs of COVID-19, though it is by no means required in order to have the virus.
“If they pass that screening — and most people do — they will be given an ID badge and sent on their way to whatever appointment they may have,” Smithburg said. “We are open for business. All services are being provided. All clinics are open. All doctors are working with the exception of one or two who may be on leave for whatever personal purpose.”
On that subject, an orthopedic surgeon continues to travel between Georgia and Junction City to perform elective surgeries.
“Because of travel restrictions, she’s here most of the time … we are still doing elective surgeries,” Smithburg said. “Again, we have adequate supplies and until such time as we have confirmed COVID-19 cases where the patient is actually hospitalized, we’re going to continue offering those surgical services. We have not decided when we will shut down — temporarily shut down — elective procedures. But at this point, it is open. Nobody is flying around regularly right now.”
Tests for the virus have begun being administered within the county, though as of yet none of them have been announced as having come back positive.
However, cases continue to crop up in surrounding counties and Smithburg said GCH was preparing to see a surge of COVID-19 cases in the community. The virus is expected to peak in this area around the middle of April to early May.
“In that preparation, we are currently evaluating several sites in town where we might stand up a field hospital,” Smithburg said.
Such a makeshift hospital, he said, would likely be inside an already-existing large building such as a gymnasium or a ballroom.
“In all likelihood, that would not be where COVID cases go, but as overflow for the hospital,” Smithburg said.
GCH has evaluated its capacity in detail, he said, and has increased its capacity to accept about 50 patients.
Smithburg does not believe the community will escape unscathed — there will — and may already be — cases here.
“In our view, it’s a matter of time,” he said. “And it could pop at any moment. I suspect there are already active cases in the community that just haven’t been tested and confirmed.”
