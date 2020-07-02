Due to a pair of cases of COVID-19 at Geary Community Hospital, the GCH farmers market is temporarily moving locations.
For the next two weeks — today and July 9 — the Thursday afternoon farmers market will take place in the parking lot of JC Naz Church, located at 1025 South Washington Street.
The market will take place from 4 until 7 p.m., its usual time.
There will, as always, be vendors selling items such as fresh fruits and vegetables, jams and jellies, baked goods, honey, meats and other foods produced by local farmers and gardeners.
The farmers market will maintain social distancing protocol with vendors spread out and wide walkways to keep people safe.
Attendees at the market are also asked to follow some special guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.
Those who have a mask are asked to please wear it.
People should maintain a physical distance of six feet or more between themselves and other shoppers.
People are encouraged to come with a purchase plan in mind and avoid social chatter with others at the market.
Attendees are asked to bring as few family members to the market with them as they can to limit possible exposure.
Please do not touch samples without permission from the vendor offering them.
Vendors can help select and bag items for customers.
Some of the market’s vendors allow for pre-orders, which people are encouraged to use if possible. See www.livewellgearycounty.org/farmers-market for more information on pre-ordering.
Before and after attending the market, people should wash their hands or use sanitizer on them.
