A new member has been selected by the Geary County Commission to fill a vacancy on the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees.
Loyce Smith will fill the spot left empty by current County Commissioner Brad Scholz after Scholz was chosen by a narrow vote to take over a vacant seat on the county commission in the wake of the death of longtime Commissioner Ben Bennett late last year.
Scholz was on the GCH Board of Trustees for about three months before he was chosen as a commissioner. He will be up for re-election later this year.
Smith was chosen for the position after an interview process.
According to information sent out by the county, GCH Board of Trustees representatives who sat through the interview process said that any of the candidates who were interviewed would have made a good fit for the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.