Members of the general public can now begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccines at Geary Community Hospital, according to GCH Director of Communications Ashley King.
“We have moved in to stage three and four with the state,” she said. “That basically accounts for anyone over the age of 18 to however old they need to be that has any underlying health conditions — whether it’s obesity, high blood pressure, asthma, any of those sorts.”
Essential workers such as grocery store employees and other frontline workers are also included in this phase of vaccination.
According to King, the vaccine is free of charge.
“We have a couple hundred right now and we plan to get at least 500 more next week,” she said.
King said hundreds of people had already received their vaccines through GCH.
“Just this week, as of (Thursday), we vaccinated close to 500,” she said.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday that the state was moving into the fifth phase of COVID-19 vaccination, opening vaccinations against the virus up to any member of the general public older than the age of 16.
To set up an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from GCH, people can call 785-238-0305.
