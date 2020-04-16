Geary Community Hospital has implemented its “clinic in a can.”
The mobile unit adds an extra layer of safety for patients during the coronavirus pandemic by allowing those being screened for COVID-19 to be kept at a distance from those who need more routine medical procedures.
The unit is located outside GCH’s emergency room.
According to GCH Chief Nursing Officer Frank Corcoran, the unit will be used for testing if COVID-19 becomes prevalent in the Geary County community.
GCH decided to put the unit into play after watching other communities in hard-hit areas have done recently.
“The best way to protect that is to keep as many people outside the general parts of the hospital as possible,” Corcoran said.
At this time, patients are met outside GCH when they arrive with “screening prerequisites.”
Possible COVID-19 patients are kept in separate waiting rooms from other patients before being taken to the emergency room. After screening, one of three things could happen: either patients are either determined to not need a test, they are tested and allowed to return home to self-isolate, or they are tested and determined to need to be hospitalized.
In that third case, with the clinic in a can available, a person could be tested in the mobile unit and then admitted to a hospital bed when one is made available.
“Our goal is to create a safe clinical space for patients and also to protect our healthcare workers from contagion so that they can remain available for work,” Corcoran said. “There have been mass staffing shortages in other places because the virus infects healthcare workers as well.”
