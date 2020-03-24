As of today, Geary Community Hospital has implemented special visitor restrictions aimed at preventing the further spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as novel coronavirus.
In the hopes of keeping patients, families, employees, and the general public safe from the rapidly-spreading new virus, GCH has put a temporary new policy in place as pertains to visitors at the hospital.
Starting today, no outside visitors will be allowed except for in cases of patients undergoing labor and delivery, patients who are minors under the age of 18, and patients undergoing end of life care. In the case of those exceptions, a patient is permitted to have one — and only one — adult visitor.
GCH will implement these further restrictions:
The doors to the emergency room will be the only doors available.
A formal check-in and check-out process will be put in place for everyone who comes through the emergency room door, complete with visitor badges. Any patient or visitor who does not have a badge will be escorted from the hospital premises immediately.
No one will be permitted to loiter or socialize in the cafeteria. Public assess to the cafeteria will also be cut off at this time.
Without exception, anyone who is not a GCH employee will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 when they enter the building.
Vendors and contractors will be expected to use the same point of entry/exit in the emergency room, unless other plans have been approved beforehand by authorized GCH personnel.
Security will be enhanced at this time, with increased personnel to keep citizens safe and help ensure everyone adheres to these temporary new restrictions.
