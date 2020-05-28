Geary Community Hospital has gained a new Interim CEO as of Tuesday.
Frank Corcoran, who had been serving as GCH’s Director of Nursing, has taken over for former Interim CEO Don Smithburg.
Smithburg left the hospital to take another assignment with Community Hospital Corporation an organization which GCH contracted with back in 2019 to help improve its situation.
Corcoran is part of CHC as well and has been functioning as a part of GCH since October of 2019.
Eventually GCH hopes to seek more permanent leadership.
Chair of the hospital Board of Trustees Theresa Bramlage welcomed Corcoran’s leadership.
“Geary Community Hospital and the Board of Trustees have seen measurable results with the assessment and management oversight of Community Hospital Corporation (CHC). As we step forward toward permanent change for our hospital, we are pleased to see Frank Corcoran serve as our CEO. He has not only brought tremendous experience and leadership to our hospital but he has also shown a strong sense of respect for our Community,” Bramlage said.
Corcoran has RN, BSN and MHA degrees. He has spent 28 years in the healthcare field.
Before joining the staff at the local hospital, he served as Chief Nursing Officer/Director of Physician Practice with Quorum Health Resources (QHR).
In past leadership roles, Corcoran has “helped to improve hospital operations, clinical quality and customer satisfaction in several leadership roles.”
GCH is currently under the management of Community Hospital Consulting, which is the management and consulting branch of CHC. CHC is based out of Plano, Texas and specializes in management and operation of smaller hospitals such as GCH around the United States.
