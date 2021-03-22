For the last year, nurses and other healthcare workers have faced a unique challenge — one most of them never expected to see in their lifetimes.
It has been a terrifying and uncertain time for everyone, but Intensive Care Unit nurses such as Megan Skeen and Lauren Schumacher, both of whom work at Geary Community Hospital,
They have saved lives, but they have also watched their patients die of COVID-19 and been unable to save them, despite their — and other medical professionals’ — best efforts.
Skeen and Schumacher recall the start of the pandemic.
They haven’t been at GCH for the entirety of it, but they have been nurses through the entire thing.
“It felt real when you were seeing it — seeing how hard New York was hit earlier,” Schumacher, who was in Hawaii at the time, said. “But when it was more widespread throughout the United States, it was a little scarier.”
“It was pretty real pretty quick for us,” Skeen, who was in Missouri last year, said. “As soon as we got our first case, it kind of exploded there.”
It was impossible to escape to destress, according to Skeen — everything had shut down.
The two have found solace in talking to other healthcare providers.
“Luckily my husband is a provider also,” Schumacher said. “So he and I talked to each other and asked about things that were happening. We worked in separate hospitals — we always work in separate hospitals.”
The two also spent time outdoors.
“I think with most healthcare providers, one of the major ways that we cope with it is just talking to each other,” Skeen said. “We know other people like us understand what’s going on. Sometimes the general public doesn’t really see that.”
They never expected to see something along the lines of COVID-19 in their lifetimes.
“I hadn’t really given it thought until it was happening,” Skeen said.
What keeps them coming back is the connections they’ve made with patients they’ve been able to help.
GCH has had roughly 85 COVID-19 admissions since March of 2020, according to the hospital’s Director of Communications Ashley King.
Throughout the pandemic, one thing the two wish they had seen from the general public is less resistance to measures put in place to keep them safe. They have both appreciated the support for frontline workers — from healthcare providers to grocery store clerks.
“It’s a nice gesture,” Schumacher said. “Any form of gratitude we get, we appreciate because a lot of times it’s a thankless job.”
But when wearing masks and practicing good hand hygiene became politicized, they said, a lot of the care for essential workers became secondary to making political statements.
There’s nothing political about a virus that has killed multiple community members, however.
It has been hard for them to keep family members up-to-date on what’s happening with their loved ones. Many of GCH’s more severe COVID-19 patients has been speaking for people who, because they’re on ventilators, are not able to communicate verbally. Skeen, Schumacher and other providers have had to be their patients’ voices to their families.
It’s a never-ending process for them, despite the decrease in cases. Every time one person comes off a ventilator, it seems as if someone comes along and replaces them. GCH is no longer overloaded with patients on ventilators but — even as restrictions lift — there are still people with severe cases of the virus in and out of the ICU.
People are still resistant to wearing masks in public and there are fears surrounding the vaccine — some people who are eligible are saying ‘no thanks.’
“I feel like we may have created a false hope of being able to go out and be normal and then it’s going to come back,” Skeen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.