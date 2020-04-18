Geary Community Hospital has received approval for the Paycheck Protection Program. The hospital applied through Exchange Bank as a Small Business Association lender for the loan. This loan is made to offer a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. The SBA will forgive these loans if all a business’ employees remain on the payroll for eight weeks and the loan goes toward payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
The loan will be forgiven in full if the funds go toward payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. At least 75 percent of the forgiven amount must have gone toward payroll. Payments on loans such as the one GCH received will be deferred for six months as well. No collateral or personal guarantees are necessary for a business to utilize these loans. No small business will be charged any fees by either the government or the lenders for these loans. Forgiveness stems from the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees as well as maintaining salary levels. The amount forgiven will be reduced if full-time headcount decreases, or if salaries and wages go down. This loan has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1 percent.
Funding came available last week. GCH plans on restoring reduced hours for employees starting Monday.
“Now more than ever we need our staff. This allows us to keep all of our staff and continue our readiness to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” GCH Interim CEO Don Smithburg said.
