Geary Community Hospital is one of 115 hospitals across the state of Kansas to be recognized for exemplary achievements in improving patient safety.
The Kansas Healthcare Collaboration (KHC) acknowledged hospitals from across the state recently at the ned of its AHA/HRET Network — which is a major patient safety initiative led by the American Hospital Association/Health Research and Educational Trust (AHA/HRET) and which is coordinated in Kansas by KHC.
GCH received “Highest Achievement” recognition for working toward AHA/HRET network goals set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to reduce hospital-acquired conditions and preventable readmissions.
“We are pleased to receive this special recognition of our team’s patient-focused efforts to provide the best care possible to those we serve,” GCH Interim CEO Frank Corcoran said. “Working with the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative and its partners- as well as side-by-side with our peers across the state with national experts- has provided our team the opportunity to advance patient safety and health outcomes more efficiently and effectively.”
Starting in October of 2016, more than 115 hospitals across Kansas have worked together with KHC to achieve a 20 percent reduction in hospital-acquired conditions and a 12 percent reduction in 30-day hospital readmissions from baselines recorded in 2014. Hospitals taking part in this program focused especially on lowering patient harm, including incidents such as falls, adverse drug events, hospital-acquired infections, and pressure injuries. Hospitals also moved forward on implementing key strategies in order to promote health equity and patient and family engagement.
Kansas hospitals and hospitals from all around the United States have worked since 2010 to achieve national patient safety goals which were established by federal agencies. Across the country, between 2010 and 2015, roughly 125,000 fewer patients died in a hospital. Approximately $22.8 billion was saved on healthcare costs due to these reductions in hospital acquired conditions, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
“We extend our congratulations and gratitude to all the hospitals across Kansas who participated in the AHA/HRET Network,” KHC Executive Director Allison Peterson Goff said. “For several years, this community of collaborative peers has inspired and driven each other to excel in leading data-drive quality improvement. It is challenging work- and it is critical work. Each hospital’s incremental changes lead to an exponential impact on the lives of patients and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.