Geary Community Hospital’s surgical center has officially been renamed for Dr. Charles Bollman, a longtime and beloved surgeon who served GCH for 43 years.
Bollman died July 23, 2019, but his memory will live on, as of Saturday afternoon, as GCH rechristened its surgical center as the “Charles S. Bollman Surgery Center.”
Bollman served the community for almost the entirety of his medical career.
The dedication of the surgical center took place Saturday, where people who knew Bollman shared fond memories of his many years at the hospital.
The ceremony was conducted virtually over Facebook Live in order to allow members of the public and the entire Bollman family to take part in the event despite COVID-19 restrictions, according to GCH Director of Communications Ashley King said.
King said Bollman’s history with the hospital started in 1974, after his honorable discharge from the Army.
“He performed tens of thousands of general surgery cases during his tenure here,” she said. “He took out the problem, he relieved the pain, he assisted at the birth, diagnosed the cancer and put them back together again. He was the surgeon with precision and passion.”
King said Bollman brought multiple advances to GCH.
“He would be humbly honored that the surgery center is named after him,” she said.
GCH Board of Trustees member Mary Beth Clark was a driving force behind the renaming of the surgical center and she spoke at Saturday’s dedication ceremony.
“Geary Community Hospital — you know, it’s essential to all of this community,” she said. “We’re very fortunate to have it here. It’s one of the best in the region. And Dr. Bollman was hugely responsible for this. All the work and all the success that he had is why our hospital is so great yet today.”
Director of Surgical Services at GCH Jody Hittle worked with Bollman during his time at the hospital. She recalled his manner with patients, which she described as kind and gentle, and his interactions with staff.
“Dr. Bollman could do anything,” Hittle said.
These were only a few of the reminiscences those who knew Bollman shared of his time at GCH.
“We loved him and we miss him,” Hittle said.
