Geary Community Hospital came up as part of the Geary County Commission’s portion of a joint meeting held Monday evening between the Junction City Commission, the county, and the Unified School District Board of Education at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
Chair of the county commission Keith Ascher said he hoped to clear up some misconceptions about the ownership of the hospital.
“The board of county commissioners isn’t responsible for the daily operation of the hospital,” he said. “So there’s only three things that we’re responsible for; first of all, the taxpayers own the land and the brick and mortar of the hospital. The county commissioners have the authority to levy up to two mills without taking it to a vote. So then the third thing is, the county appoints the (GCH) board of trustees. And the board of trustees then are in charge of figuring out how to spend that two mills.”
According to Ascher, the spending of that money is at the discretion of the board.
“I think there’s a misconception in the community that the whole responsibility falls on the county commissioners and that’s not the case,” he said. “We get questions all the time, but I think the trustees would be willing to answer any questions that they could.”
The key, Ascher said, on the county side is money — specifically taxpayer dollars and the tax lid.
“Just all the tax implications,” he said. “Trying to keep the mill levy down.”
Ascher said the county had been meeting with its bond council on the subject.
“I think we’re getting close on some things there,” he said.
Interim CEO of GCH Don Smithburg also spoke at the meeting, saying he felt the hospital had improved from an operational standpoint.
“We have a long way to go, but we’re making progress,” he said.
Smithburg said the hospital planned to make use of philanthropic contributions from the community and was pushing for Medicaid expansion on the state level.
Though Ascher said he believed the county could possibly find a way to fund GCH without raising taxes, Smithburg stressed the need for more taxpayer dollars going to GCH.
“In terms of the funding, as the county commission knows very well that we presented a four point plan trying to deal with the financial problem that has evolved at the hospital over the last few years,” he said. “One part is county funding of some sort — whether that’s a reallocation or repurposing of existing taxes or some other vehicle and we are in active discussion and in fact using the same outside counsel to help us work through it.”
Smithburg also talked about the economic implications GCH has on the community, as well. Even to those who aren’t concerned with healthcare or with medical services, he said, the state of the local hospital is important.
“When you think about the economic impact of the hospital — I know this is an old economic development argument — without healthcare, without schools, what’s a town?” Smithburg said.
He said the hospital’s economic impact on the community was about $187 million to $200 million yearly. It generates around 2,000 jobs, according to Smithburg, from clinical operations jobs to positions spawned by the presence of a hospital through goods and services purchased.
“Just the retail — just our workforce — together, what do they buy in retail in this community?” he said. “According to K-State’s Office of Extension and Research, $57 million a year in retail. So it’s a signifiant economic lever in this community.”
