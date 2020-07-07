After two employees at Geary Community Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital tested all of its staff who had been in contact with the sick employees.
As of Monday, all employees of GCH who were tested for the virus had tested negative.
All staff members were tested again Monday and will be tested yet another time July 13 for the virus.
So far, all staff members are negative for the virus.
“We take this very serious and we want to make sure all of our staff, patients and community are safe,” said GCH Interim CEO Frank Corcoran.
There is a screening hotline in place for GCH patients who believe they may have contracted COVID-19.
The screening hotline is staffed by GCH nurses who can provide guidance to anyone who has symptoms of the virus, who has traveled anywhere with widespread transmission or who may have been in contact with someone who has the virus or is being tested for it. The hotline is available from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The number for the GCH screening hotline is 785-210-4214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.