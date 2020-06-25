As COVID-19 increases in the Geary County community and concerns grow, Geary Community Hospital has said it will continue its current visitor restrictions and mask policies until further notice.
According to Ashley King, who serves as GCH’s Director of Communications, the policies will stay in place in the hopes of safeguarding the health of everyone who walks through the hospital doors — patients, caregivers, families, and the general public.
Patients, vendors, and hospital staff will continue to be asked to wear masks at all times while present in the hospital. Masks will be provided to patients who don’t already have them.
Visitor restrictions include:
No outside visitors will be permitted with three exceptions. Patients in labor and delivery, patients who are minors under the age of 18, and patients in end of life care will be allowed no more than one adult companion.
Other restrictions, King said, include:
Only the Emergency Room & Medical Arts Building II (MABII) doors will be available.
A formal check-in and check-out process for everyone utilizing the Emergency Room door, including the use of visitor badges. If a patient or visitor does not have a badge, they will be escorted out of the buildings immediately.
Loitering, social visits, and public access to the cafeteria will not be allowed during this time.
Every person must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the hospital- no exceptions.
All vendors and contractors must access through the same point of entrance/exit in the Emergency Room or Medical Arts Building II, unless other plans have been approved by authorized GCH personnel.
Security personnel will be enhanced during this time in order to protect citizens’ safety and to assist in enforcing these temporary rules.
