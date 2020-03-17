The Geary County Historical Society will be closed to the public March 14-21, in accordance with USD 475’s closure and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The historical society will continue to offer educational outreach online through our Facebook page at Facebook.com/GearyHistory. Follow us on Facebook to participate in our online scavenger hunts and “I Spy” games and to keep updated on “Our Past Is Present,” Dr. Ferrell Miller’s much-beloved series of historical tidbits. Further updates will also be available at www.GCHSweb.org.
GCHS staff will continue to work remotely. To contact staff, please email GearyHistory@gmail.com or call 785-238-1666 and we will return your call as soon as possible. Individual staff members may be contacted at the following email addresses:
Heather Hagedorn, Curator: GearyHistoryCurator@gmail.com
Jennifer Dixon, Director of Programs and Education: GearyHistoryPrograms@gmail.com
Katie Goerl, Director: Director@gchs.kscoxmail.com
