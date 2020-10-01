The Geary Community Schools Foundation established a new, forgivable loan program designed to address the ethnic disparity gap which presently exists between teachers and students in USD 475. The program, “Supporting A Diverse Staff: Loans for Aspiring Educators”, offers financial assistance for college students to complete their education degree and Kansas teacher certification in return for a commitment to teach in USD 475.
Geary Community Schools Foundation (GCSF) Executive Director, Margie Pinaire, is pleased to announce Makayla Powell as the first recipient of the “Supporting A Diverse Staff: Loans for Aspiring Educators” award. Ms. Powell is a 2019 Junction City High School (JCHS) graduate and she is presently a sophomore pursuing a degree in Education at Emporia State University. She aspires to become a second or third grade teacher in USD 475. She is the daughter of Monica Powell, Junction City and Maurice Powell, Copperas Cove, Texas.
Ms. Powell has demonstrated excellent academic achievement, past commitment to and future interest in service to USD 475. She said, “I have wanted to teach elementary students since I was in middle school.” During high school, she completed a one-year internship at Lincoln Elementary; at JCHS she was involved in the Music Department and did volunteer work.
Recipients of the Foundation’s forgivable loan award must have reached college sophomore status in an accredited teacher preparation program. After successfully completing the first year in the program, the recipient may apply for up to two additional annual awards for a total forgivable loan of up to $15,000. After graduation, if the individual is hired by and teaches for one year in USD 475, 25% of the loan will be forgiven; after two years of teaching in the District, 35% of the loan is forgiven; and after three years, the remainder of the loan is forgiven.
Support for this forgivable loan through the Geary Community Schools Foundation is made possible through generous gifts from the R2B4 Bramlage Foundation, the Betty Kline Memorial, and an anonymous donor. For more information about the GCSF “Supporting A Diverse Staff: Loans For Aspiring Educators”, visit usd475schoolfoundation.org or contact Margie Pinaire at Margiepinaire@usd475.org.
The Geary Community Schools Foundation was incorporated in 2002 to promote projects which improve educational opportunities for citizens served by USD 475. The GCSF works to enhance the quality of education in USD 475 schools by awarding grants to educators to expand and enrich classroom activities. The foundation also awards scholarships to teachers, paraprofessionals, and students to help in the pursuit of higher education.
