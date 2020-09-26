The Geary Community Schools Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of their annual USD 475 Teacher Scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year. Each of the following USD 475 teachers were awarded an $800 scholarship to continue their education:
Lindsay Bange – Junction City Middle School
Aaron Craig – Junction City High School
Shawn Ryan – Lincoln Elementary
Susannah Schmidt – Ware Elementary
Jamie Williams – Junction City Middle School
Spring Valley Elementary teacher, Felicia Cox, earned two scholarships totaling $1,500 to continue her education: the $1,000 Devin Family Memorial Teacher Scholarship and the $500 Ron Shandy Memorial Scholarship for USD 475 Teachers. Ms. Cox has worked in USD 475 schools since 2014 and is currently in her fifth year of teaching third grade at Spring Valley Elementary. She is pursuing a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction with an endorsement in Reading. When asked what she likes best about being a teacher, Ms. Cox replied, “Being a teacher challenges me to find answers to situations we face every day. I love being able to make a difference in my students’ lives, build relationships with their parents, and collaborate with other educators. By continuing my education, I am showing my students that I am a life-long learner and I hope they will be as well.”
The Shandy Scholarship selection committee (the children of the late Ron and Betty Shandy) chose Ms. Cox for her dedication to helping children learn to read. They stated, “Helping Ms. Cox to be a better teacher with emphasis on reading means so much to us. Finding ways to meet the needs of students who need a different challenge or way of accomplishing their goals is the sign of a great teacher. We wish Ms. Cox all the best in her education journey, as both a student and an educator.”
Since 2003 the Geary Community Schools Foundation has awarded over $125,000 in scholarships to over 150 USD 475 teachers and para-educators. For more information on these scholarships and other programs supported by the Geary Community Schools Foundation visit USD475schoolfoundation.org, contact Margie Pinaire at 785-717-4063 or email margiepinaire@usd475.org
The Geary Community Schools Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, incorporated in 2002 to promote projects which improve educational opportunities for citizens served by USD 475. The GCSF works to enhance the quality of education in USD 475 schools by awarding grants to educators to expand and enrich classroom activities. The foundation also awards scholarships to teachers, paraprofessionals, and students to help in the pursuit of higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.