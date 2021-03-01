The Geary County Health Department has recorded another COVID-19 death on the community’s unofficial death count.
The death was added to the count last week, bringing the community’s total up to 25.
Aside from recording another death, Geary County’s COVID-19
The total active case count has dropped significantly since January, according to the health department’s totals.
There are now 30 known active cases of the virus in the community, by the health department’s count. This is down by seven since last Tuesday.
In the last week, Geary County has logged 22 new recoveries from the virus and and 16 newly discovered cases of COVID-19.
As of the most recent update from the health department, there are two community members in the hospital with the virus.
By the health department’s most recent count, there have been a grand total of 1,521 cases of the virus in the community since the start of the pandemic.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment also tracks Geary County’s COVID-19 cases, on a map on its website here: www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas that breaks down cases of the virus by county.
According to the KDHE’s COVID-19 map, Geary County has experienced a total of 3,017 cases of the virus since it was first discovered in the community in early spring of 2020.
There is a difference of 1,496 between the health department’s count and the KDHE’s count. This is, according to the health department, partly because of Fort Riley and partly because of duplicate cases. The health department does not receive numbers from the Geary County portion of Fort Riley, according to health department Director Tammy Von Busch.
