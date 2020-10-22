In addition to hearing from county commission candidates, local voters who went to the C.L. Hoover Opera House Tuesday night also heard from candidates for Geary County Clerk.
These included incumbent Rebecca Nordyke (Republican) and Diana Dean (Democrat).
Candidates were asked what options they would consider to ensure they had access to important information regarding elections.
Dean said she would like to update the county’s website.
"Oh, my goodness, I cannot find anything on the website,” she said. "It's absolutely horrible.”
Dean said she had worked on websites before and did not believe the county clerk’s office had done its due diligence to keep the website up to date.
I know what a website is supposed to look like and that is in really bad shape,” she said.
Nordyke said the website spanned the entire county was not her department’s responsibility to keep up.
“The website was done by a committee, I did not serve on that committee, it is not the responsibility of the county clerk's office,” she said. "I share some concerns with that website, which I have passed on to both the county commission, and to the two individuals that are in charge of that website or the county.”
The candidates were also questioned about the Geary County Commission’s meeting agenda, which commission candidates also discussed. The agenda contains a basic outline of what the commission plans to do during its meetings, but is not detailed and does not always contain everything commission discusses during its meetings. Candidates were asked if they felt this should change.
Dean said the agenda and minutes from meetings should be readily available to the public.
She said she believed as much information as possible should be on the agenda and that the clerk should “strongly suggest” more detail to commissioners.
"I know right now, some of that stuff has been up to seven to eight weeks past a commission meeting, to where it's been posted,” she said of meeting minutes. "Sometimes agendas get put up, and sometimes they don’t. And all of that needs to be given to the entire community. So they know what's going on in every every office, and especially the commissioners’ votes.”
Nordyke felt the agenda and minutes were fine as they were, saying agendas were posted every Friday.
“Over the years, I've seen what is what other counties have done with agendas,” she said. “Through my experience, I've been on different boards, where agendas look different. Almost every time that we elect new commissioners I have a meeting with them, and we talk about how the meetings have been working, what the agenda looks like what some of other options are. And to date, they have not opted to make any changes in that agenda.”
Minutes must be approved by commissioners to be official, which they do not always do quickly, which is why the minutes are not always up to date on the website, Nordyke said.
The candidates were asked if meetings should be recorded for viewing by the public.
Dean said she felt the commission meetings “absolutely” should be taped and viewable to members of the public.
" it takes away the veil of secrecy and it makes the entire body more transparent,” she said. “You can't hide when the camera’s on.”
Nordyke said if the commission was interested in live streaming, she would be in favor of that.
"I would be more than happy to help them out in whatever way I can to facilitate what the best manner is to record them the best manner to have it on the website so that people are able to see that,” she said.
They were questioned on integrity and transparency.
Both candidates said they have those qualities.
“Anybody that knows me in this community knows that I am all about transparency,” Dean said. "And I believe that every single one of our elected officials, every single one of our taxpayer officials, has got to be 100 percent transparent."
"I do think that I have integrity,” Nordyke said. "I don't try to hide things. With transparency, we have things on the website, we add things to the website as citizens seem to request it. Different people want to see different things.”
Dean was critical of communication from the clerk’s office with other county departments.
"I've been told over and over again, that they don't want to hear what anybody has to say that that works for the county,” she said. "So I think there's a major communication problem and obviously, it's not seen within that office."
Nordyke denied that there was a problem.
“We currently do a lot of things with email and with memos,” she said. "I also phone departments when we need to have some kind of conversation, you know, one on one with that. Don't know that there are many other ways to communicate besides those two. My door’s always open. I listen to people, I have department heads and other employees often in my office talking to myself and my staff with different issues that they have.”
Dean maintains there is a problem.
"If this office is currently relying on email, for communication, then there's a major problem,” she said. "It took me over two weeks to get a response from this office when I wanted to run (for county clerk). And I have a very good friend that has made request after request after request … They still don't have an answer.”
"I just don't think that there is a disconnect,” Nordyke said. "Because again, my office is doing payrolls, the department heads are bringing in their, their bills. They're coming in for all kinds of services from my office, and my staff and I have continued seeing those people. And so if they want to have an opportunity to talk to us, they certainly have it because we're right there.”
"Just because the department head is dropping off payroll, doesn't mean that they're openly communicating,” Dean responded. "There's obviously a problem."
Dean also alleged the clerk’s office has not communicated with voters, talking about how Geary County’s voter turnout is often the lowest in the state. Dean said she had visited with many people during her campaign who were unsure how to register to vote or why they ought to.
"I had one guy tell me, he had lived here for 40 years and not a single person had ever come to his home,” she said. “(The clerk’s office) had never talked to him about being being registered better had never talked to anybody about that going to the polls. That is really concerning to me that nobody in this county is talking to people in our city. I have hit every corner of Geary County.”
Nordyke said she had tried to communicate with voters, addressing voters at events around the county and through a variety of venues where she had the chance to speak, from club meetings to high school government classes.
"I believe that I have served citizens,” she said. “Over the many years I have attended many events, from Martin Luther King Day, Sundown Salute, from Juneteenth, Rotary Club, Pilot Club, Sertoma. I can't really name all of the places that I've been and talk to people about how to register to vote about the importance of voting."
COVID-19 canceled many such events this year, she said.
"Many churches weren't meeting, many clubs weren't meeting,” she said. "And so we were not able to do some things that we have planned to do with this year.”
Dean talked about low voter turnout among minority groups when asked how she would increase turnout, which she feels is not being addressed by the clerk’s office now.
"Why do our minorities not vote?” Dean asked. “We need to get involved in all of the all of those groups."
She said felons who had served their time should be contracted about having their voting rights restored.
“I've already started,” she said about increasing voter turnout. “Like I said, I hit 3,500 doors. Every single person that moves into this county turns on water, every single person that moves into this county should change — if they're not military — they will change their driver's license. I would work as hard as I could with the city. I would work as hard as I could with the DMV to make sure that anybody who gets a new driver's license, anybody that turns on water, that somebody from my office touches their door, they either put out a hanger, give them a call, those people need to be contacted."
Nordyke said the DMV and other departments were already involved in this way.
“At the present time state law requires that the Division of Motor Vehicles offers voter registration to everyone that comes in there,” she said. And we get lots of other registrations through what we call agency central through the statewide voter registration database."
She said there were many minorities involved in her election boards and who worked at county polling places.
“Voter registration cards do not have what someone's races on there,” Nordyke said. "But I have seen many people of all walks of life coming in to vote in person we have. I think we've had close to 900 people in just a few days coming in person to advance vote.”
Dean again voiced disagreement that turnout among minority voters was fine as-is.
“It doesn’t do very much to the voter base, if we have people working in the polls of color, but we have nobody of color coming to the polls,” Dean responded.
The full discussion between Dean and Nordyke can and should be watched online at www.facebook.com/JCACCKS/videos/3866840643335477/ because due to space constraints, every aspect of the discussion could not be printed verbatim by the paper.
In order to make an informed decision, voters can and should hear what candidates have to say for themselves.
In addition to a debate between the clerk candidates and the county commission candidates, there was also a discussion between the two candidates for sheriff. That story will be printed in the Sunday edition of the Junction City Union.
